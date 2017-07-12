Lawsuit: Washington cyberstalking law violates free speech

SEATTLE — A retired Air Force major is asking a federal court to declare Washington state's cyberstalking law unconstitutional, saying he's been threatened with prosecution — and up to a year in jail — for repeatedly making online posts that criticize a community activist.

Richard L. Rynearson III filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. He's represented by Eugene Volokh, a University of California law professor who also recently challenged a similar law in Ohio.

Rynearson has repeatedly posted about a Bainbridge Island resident who founded a memorial to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. He says those who condemn the internment should also strongly speak out against the government's indefinite detention powers, but that the activist hasn't.