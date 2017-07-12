News / World

Peru protesters strand tourists at Machu Picchu

LIMA, Peru — Protesters in Peru have blocked the train line to the famed Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, stranding thousands of tourists.

The customer service desk for British-owned PeruRail company says service has been suspended Wednesday and Thursday because of the protest by local residents demanding the government reverse its cancellation of a planned new airport.

That protest has merged with a strike by some 20,000 teachers demanding pay raises.

The government's Andina news agency says more than 1,000 riot police have been sent to the region.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular