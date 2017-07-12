Spain's running of the bulls: 6 injured on Day 6 in Pamplona

PAMPLONA, Spain — Spanish officials say six people have been treated for injuries but no one has been gored in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona's San Fermin festival.

Navarra Hospital Dr. Jon Arizeta said Wednesday that five people sustained contusions and one a head injury.

Wednesday's run along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted 2 minutes, 16 seconds, one of the fastest so far.

Four Americans and a Spaniard have been gored since the runs started Friday. Most people are injured in falls or by being trampled on by bulls.

In the runs, hundreds of people test their courage and speed by dashing with six fighting bulls without getting gored.