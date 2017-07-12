Sri Lanka: Navy officer arrested in case of 11 missing youth

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka police have arrested a senior navy officer in connection with the abduction and disappearance of 11 ethnic minority Tamils during the country's civil war that ended seven years ago.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara says navy Commodore D.K.P. Dasanayake was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abduction of 11 Tamil youth in the capital Colombo.

Gunasekara says the youth had been abducted, illegally detained and then disappeared during the period of of 2008 -2009. Gunasekara says Dasanayake has been accused of aiding and abetting the incident.

Dasanayake will appear before a magistrate.

Three other navy troops have also been arrested and remanded for the same incident.