Suspects in beating death of US tourist are in Greek court

ATHENS, Greece — Five of nine men suspected in the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar in Greece are appearing before an investigating magistrate on the island of Zakynthos.

The nine — one Greek, eight Serbs and one British citizen of Serb origin — have been charged with intentional homicide in the death of Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, who died early July 7 after being beaten by a group of men outside a bar in Zakynthos' rowdy tourist area of Lagana.