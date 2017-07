The Latest: Hearings begin on nominee for FBI director

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate hearing on Christopher Wray's nomination as FBI director (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is signalling his support for President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director.

Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says Christopher Wray has an "impressive legal career" and seems qualified for the demanding job of leading the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Grassley says it's vital for the FBI director to be independent. And he says Wray's record shows he is committed to independence.

Wray faces questions Wednesday during his confirmation hearing before the committee. Some lawmakers will want reassurances that Wray will keep a boundary line between the White House. Their concerns come after Trump is said to have asked former Director James Comey for a loyalty pledge before firing him in May.

Grassley says Wray enjoys bipartisan support.

__

3:22 a.m.

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing Wednesday that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination.

Both Democrats and Republicans will want assurances of Christopher Wray's independence from the White House. And they will want to know how he would operate under a president who is said to have demanded loyalty from Comey and who has appeared insensitive to the boundary between the White House and the FBI.

Wray's nomination comes after Trump abruptly fired the former director, James Comey, amid an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.