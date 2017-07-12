News / World

The Latest: Man in Vegas murder-suicide worked for Red Cross

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a Las Vegas murder-suicide that left a family dead (all times local):

12 p.m.

The man who authorities say fatally shot a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before shooting and killing himself was the medical director for the American Red Cross Blood Services in Las Vegas.

The Red Cross confirms that 40-year-old John Henry Lunetta worked for the non-profit that is chartered by the federal government for disaster responses.

Calling it a terrible tragedy, Lunetta's former employer says they're shocked and upset about the situation but declined to comment further.

Police say the man's son, 11-month-old John Dylan Lunetta, and the baby's mother, 34-year-old Karen Michelle Jackson were also found dead Monday night at their shared home in southwest Las Vegas.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting happened at least a day before the bodies were discovered.

_____

10:45 a.m.

Authorities have identified the Las Vegas baby and his family found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Clark County coroner's office said John Dylan Lunetta was 11 months old when he was found dead Monday at a home in southwest Las Vegas.

Police say a man fatally shot a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before shooting and killing himself.

The man is identified as 40-year-old John Henry Lunetta and the woman as 34-year-old Karen Michelle Jackson.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting happened at least a day before the bodies were discovered.

Police were previously called to the home where the family lived over an argument, but McGrath said that incident did not turn violent.

