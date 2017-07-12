The Latest: Sudan halts all negotiations after Trump move

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a move by the Trump administration to delay its decision on lifting sanctions against Sudan (all times local):

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has ordered that all negotiations with the United States be frozen until Oct. 12, after the Trump administration delayed its decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions on the North African country.

Al-Bashir announced the decision in a brief statement carried by the official SUNA news agency on Wednesday. He and his government had previously said they met all requirements and expected sanctions to be lifted, although activists and opposition disagreed.

Just before leaving office in January, former President Barack Obama issued an executive order lifting decades-old Sudan sanctions on a probationary basis.

Temporary sanctions relief took effect immediately, and was to become permanent on Wednesday unless the Trump administration acted to stop it.

President Donald Trump, in a new executive order on Tuesday, moved that deadline back by three months.

