The Latest: Woman trapped in partial building collapse freed

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Latest on a woman trapped in a building that partially collapsed in southwestern Pennsylvania (all times local):

8 p.m.

Rescue crews have freed a woman trapped for more than nine hours in the upstairs apartment of a Pennsylvania building that partially collapsed.

The collapse was reported Wednesday morning and involved a building housing a barbershop on the first floor and apartments above it in Washington, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) southwest of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says crews punched through a wall and debris to save the woman Wednesday evening. Washington County public safety director Jeff Yates says she was either near or under a refrigerator and in a relatively safe spot.

The woman was conscious and alert and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Two other people also have been taken to a hospital.

11:20 a.m.

