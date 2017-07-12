Tropical Storm Fernanda forms off Mexico in Pacific

MEXICO CITY — A new tropical storm has formed off Mexico's Pacific coast, even as former Hurricane Eugene has faded back to tropical depression status.

Neither poses any direct threat to the mainland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fernanda is centred about 760 miles (1,225 kilometres ) south of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is headed west, further out to sea, at 10 mph (17 kph). It's projected to reach hurricane force by Friday.