UK unemployment rate falls to 42-year low but wages subdued
LONDON — Household incomes in Britain are being squeezed even though unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since the mid-1970s, official figures showed Wednesday, conflicting developments that accentuate the uncertainties policymakers are grappling with as the country's exit from the European Union looms nearer.
In its monthly update on the
The number of people out of work declined by 64,000 during the quarter to 1.49 million, and the employment rate, the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were in work, was 74.9
The positive news contrasts with other figures showing the economy slowing down. In the first quarter of the year, the British economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.2
Employment figures often lag developments in the wider economy so the recent slowdown may not be felt for some months. The impact could be accentuated if Britain's Brexit talks, which began in earnest last month, fail to make much headway in the coming months.
"Historically unemployment is a 'lazy indicator,'" said Ben Knight, professor at the Warwick Business School. "I would expect unemployment to rise if the Brexit effect on GDP growth turns out to be significantly negative, but it could be the end of the year before we can discern any effect of the Brexit vote."
Worries that Britain could crash out of the EU in March 2019 with no trade deal with its former partners is, according to most economists, the biggest risk facing the country, a worst-case scenario that could lead to many firms ditching the country for continental Europe. In such a situation, Britain would operate under World Trade Organization rules, which would see tariffs slapped on many of the country's exports.
Credit ratings agency Moody's warned Wednesday that Britain's growth prospects could be materially weaker if no deal for privileged trade access to the European single market is agreed on. Rival Standard & Poor's delivered a similarly bleak appraisal Tuesday.
"It remains unclear whether the U.K. government can eventually deliver a reasonably good outcome," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a Moody's senior
Concern over the impact of Brexit is the main reason why the Bank of England cut its main interest rate last August to a record low of 0.25
However, some members of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee think rates should go up now as inflation is running above the 2
Other Bank of England rate-setters, however, point to the continued weakness of wage growth as a source of concern. Wednesday's figures showed average weekly earnings for employees increased by 1.8
Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the recent fall in consumer confidence will also likely make workers even less willing to change roles, decreasing the pressure on employers to offer higher salaries.
"So despite low unemployment, we continue to expect wage growth to remain in the low 2's, placing little pressure on the MPC to hike rates," he said.