US envoy takes effort to end Qatar rift to Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is heading to Saudi Arabia as he presses forward on an effort to end a rift between Qatar and four Arab states.

His trip from Kuwait to the Red Sea city of Jiddah on Wednesday follows talks the previous day with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He has also held discussions with the ruler of Kuwait, who is mediating the dispute.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and cut air, sea and land routes with it more than a month ago, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Qatar denies the allegation.