Vermont officials offer $100 bounty to find tree vandals

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. — Town officials in Vermont are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off of local trees in West Rutland.

The select board voted Monday to authorize a $100 reward. Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette tells the Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2tNce3u ) they don't have any concrete leads yet on who's responsible for the tree damage, but have received tips on Facebook.

Last year, the town planted a group of 200 trees on a local street. Someone started breaking branches — and in some cases tree trunks — in mid-June.