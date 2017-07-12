Yacht explodes in Germany; 12 firefighters, 1 police injured
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Police in Germany say 12 firefighters and one police officer have been injured when a yacht exploded in a port in the west German town of Minden.
The German news agency dpa reported that the firefighters were on the yacht to extinguish a
The explosion was so severe that the yacht flew up several meters (feet) into the air and was completely destroyed. Two other boats nearby and a car on the port's pier were also badly damaged.
One firefighter was severely injured. The reason for the explosion wasn't immediately clear.