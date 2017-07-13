11 Indian, Bangladeshi workers die in Saudi building fire
A
A
Share via Email
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says 11 South Asian workers have died in a fire that engulfed the building where they lived.
The kingdom's civil
Nearly a third of Saudi Arabia's population, or around 9 million people, are foreigners, many of them South Asian migrant workers who take jobs in construction.
The Saudi Press Agency says the governor of Najran expressed his "disappointment on the lack of control" over the lodgings of expatriates and questioned the work of field inspection teams there.
India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj wrote on Twitter that embassy staff were heading to Najran to seek more details.
Most Popular
-
Out for a ripoff: Canadian rapper calls out Coca-Cola for stealing song
-
From the Olympics to retirement concerns: Highlights from Sidney Crosby's press conference
-
No date yet: IKEA Halifax offers update on construction, can't confirm opening day
-
Customers step up after steep decline in tea shop sales during downtown Halifax construction