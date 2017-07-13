News / World

11 killed by gunmen at party in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in central Mexico say gunmen burst into a party and opened fire, killing seven men and four women.

The Public Safety Department in the state of Hidalgo says in a statement that the killings occurred early Thursday in a house near Tizayuca, just north of Mexico City.

The motive in the killing remains under investigation. The area had largely been spared the violence affecting other parts of Mexico.

