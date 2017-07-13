11-year-old New Jersey girl reported missing is found dead

KEANSBURG, N.J. — An 11-year-old girl reported missing was found dead near her apartment complex Thursday, and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Abbiegail Smith's body was found at around 10:45 a.m. near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

"We were really hopeful that we would find her," Gramiccioni said at a news conference. "It's a punch in the gut for all of us in this community, especially with law enforcement."

Smith was last seen in her apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing about an hour later.

Police posted a flyer with information about Smith on Thursday morning, a few hours before her body was found.

There was no immediate information available about suspects.