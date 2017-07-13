3 indicted in slayings of Maryland teens found dead in car

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Three men arrested in connection to the death of two teens found slain inside a car the night before they were set to graduate high school have been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury in Maryland.

Jose Canales-Yanez, Edgar Garcia-Goana and Roger Garcia were indicted on murder, robbery and weapons charges Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. The three men were charged June 17 with murder and conspiracy, and held without bond.