Authorities release video of man fatally shot by Ohio police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have released body camera video of a confrontation in which police shot and mortally wounded a man.

Columbus police released video Thursday of the July 7 confrontation between two officers and 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones. Jones died Monday from his injuries.

Police say two officers encountered Jones walking between cars and behaving erratically. They say the officers fired at Jones when their conversation with him escalated and they felt threatened.

Police say witnesses said Jones wouldn't follow the officers' commands to get on the ground. Police also say a stolen gun was recovered at the scene.

WBNS-TV reports Jones' family said after the video release that his death was senseless and the officers should be held accountable.