Blacked out page of Sessions security clearance form is out
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has released a heavily blacked out page from Attorney General Jeff Sessions' security clearance application.
The document has become public in response to a government watchdog group's lawsuit.
The application page asks whether Sessions — a senator before joining the Trump administration — or anyone in his immediate family had contact within the past seven years with a foreign government or its representatives.
There's a "no" listed, but the rest of the answer is blacked out.
The department has acknowledged that Sessions — on his form — omitted meetings he had with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador.
A department spokesman says the FBI agent who helped with the form said those encounters didn't have to be included as routine contacts as part of Sessions' Senate duties.
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby bringing home Stanley Cup for his birthday this August
-
Man flown to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after serious ATV crash
-
Man, woman facing charges after cocaine found in Halifax home: police
-
'Never play near fire': Winnipeg boy wants Canada Day tragedy to serve as a warning