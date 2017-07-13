China defends imports of North Korean iron ore
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — China defended Thursday its purchase of iron ore from North Korea following criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump and said it is "strictly and earnestly" complying with U.N. sanctions.
China stopped importing North Korean coal but total trade has risen, which prompted Trump to complain last week Beijing is failing to use its economic leverage to stop Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Chinese purchases of North Korea iron ore rose 34
Such purchases are permitted under the sanctions and generate no revenue for nuclear development, said a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.
"We will continue to strictly and earnestly implement the North Korea-related Security Council resolution in its entirety," said Geng at a regular news briefing.
"We hope all relevant sides can make sure that they are clear that Security Council sanctions imposed on North Korea are not comprehensive economic sanctions."
China has long been the North's main diplomatic defender but increasingly expresses frustration with leader Kim Jong Un's provocative
Beijing agreed in March 2016 to enforce U.N. sanctions following North Korea's test of a missile possibly capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. But Chinese leaders are reluctant to push Pyongyang too hard for fear Kim's government might collapse. They argue against disrupting trade in food and other goods that might cause public hardship.
Last week, Trump cited a Chinese Customs agency statement that two-way trade with North Korea rose 36.8
Total Chinese imports from North Korea declined 13.2
Chinese imports of North Korean coal in the first half fell 75
Huang said month-on-month figures showed an even sharper decline. He said Chinese imports from the North fell 36.5
"Trade related to the people's livelihood in North Korea, especially if it embodies humanitarian principles, should not be affected by sanctions," said Huang at a separate news briefing.
Most Popular
-
Out for a ripoff: Canadian rapper calls out Coca-Cola for stealing song
-
From the Olympics to retirement concerns: Highlights from Sidney Crosby's press conference
-
No date yet: IKEA Halifax offers update on construction, can't confirm opening day
-
Customers step up after steep decline in tea shop sales during downtown Halifax construction