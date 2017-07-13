China donates 100 buses for use in Cambodia's capital

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — China on Thursday turned over to Cambodia 100 buses to be used to expand public transportation in its capital, Phnom Penh.

The donation of the vehicles comes three years after municipal bus transportation was reintroduced in the capital. Currently, the city of roughly 2.5 million people has about 1.5 million motorbikes and more than 30,000 cars clogging its roads.

The value of the new buses was not announced. Labels on the buses indicated they came from China's Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., one of the world's leading bus producers.

China is Cambodia's most important political and economic ally. It has provided millions of dollars in aid and investment over the past decade, agreed to write off debts and granted Cambodia tariff-free status for hundreds of items. Cambodia in turn generally supports China's positions on international political issues.

Phnom Penh Mayor Khuong Sreng, said at the hand-over ceremony that the donation reflected the close relations between the two countries and would help reduce traffic jams and air pollution in the capital, as well as ease the burden of transport costs for the poor.

He said the donation is reflecting the strong relationship and good co-operation of the two countries, and also help Phnom Penh to reduce the traffic jams as well as air population and the poverty of the people.