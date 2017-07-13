Coast Guard repatriates 121 Haitian migrants found at sea

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 121 Haitian migrants found in the Atlantic Ocean, the largest repatriation of migrants in more than a year.

A Coast Guard cutter encountered the overloaded boat about 22 miles (35 kilomters) south of Great Inagua, Bahamas, on Tuesday. The Coast Guard returned the migrants to Cap-Hatien, Haiti, on Wednesday after providing them with food, water and medical treatment.