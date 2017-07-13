News / World

Conviction of formerNew York Assembly speaker is tossed

FILE - In this May 3, 2016 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is surrounded by media as he leaves the court in New York where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges. On Thursday, July 13, 2017, a federal appeals court overturned Silver's corruption conviction, saying the judge's instructions on law weren't consistent with a recent Supreme Court ruling. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has overturned the corruption conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came Thursday.

Silver was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of collecting $4 million in kickbacks from a cancer researcher and real estate developers in return for using his powerful post to help them. He has not had to report to prison while he awaited the outcome of his appeal.

The appeals court said the judge's instructions on the law were not consistent with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court recently reversed the conviction of Virginia Republican ex-Gov. Robert McDonnell. It raised the standards prosecutors must use when they accuse public officials of wrongdoing.

