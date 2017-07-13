Cops: 2 toddler siblings who died minutes apart were beaten

NEW YORK — A New York Police Department official says two toddler siblings who died just minutes apart had been beaten and bled to death.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says 2-year-old Olivia Gee and her 3-year-old brother, Micah, also had organ failure.

The city's medical examiner declared the case a homicide on Tuesday. It said the Bronx children died from blunt impact injuries of the torso.

Police say their mother called 911 at around 1:15 a.m. Monday after her boyfriend found them unconscious. They had been put to bed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The mother told authorities the children had severe asthma. She was hospitalized after their deaths.

The boyfriend has an attorney and was not speaking to police.