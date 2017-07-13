Education official: 'I am sorry' for sexual assault remarks

WASHINGTON — The Education Department's civil rights chief says she's sorry for making "flippant" remarks attributing 90 per cent of campus sexual assault claims to both parties being drunk.

The apology by Candice Jackson, acting assistant secretary for civil rights, comes on the eve of a series of meetings that her boss, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, is holding to examine the impact of the Obama administration's stepped-up efforts to hold schools accountable for investigating sexual violence.

Jackson was quoted in The New York Times as saying in most cases there's "not even an accusation that these accused students overrode the will of a young woman."

In a statement, Jackson says as a rape survivor, "I would never seek to diminish anyone's experience."