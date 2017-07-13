Fearing attacks, Egypt's churches suspend pilgrimages, trips

CAIRO — Egyptian churches are suspending pilgrimages, holidays and conferences for the remainder of July and August after authorities warned about possible attacks by Islamic militants.

Christian activist Ishak Ibrahim reported the suspension by the majority Coptic Orthodox and the smaller Anglican and Catholic churches on Thursday. Security officials and pastors confirmed his account.

The officials said the warning was delivered to church representatives during a meeting this week with top army and security commanders in the southern city of Assiut. They have also been told that army troops would be deployed outside monasteries hosting major religious festivals in coming weeks.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.