Fernanda becomes hurricane in Pacific, but no threat to land
MEXICO CITY — A rapidly strengthening Fernanda has become a hurricane in the Pacific off Mexico's western coast, though forecasters say it poses no threat to land for now as it moves farther out to sea.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Fernanda is likely to be a major hurricane by Friday.
The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) at midafternoon Thursday. It was
