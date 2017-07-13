French-German summit: Kids games, defence and Eurozone

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have opened the 19th annual summit between the two European countries, centred on security, defence and boosting the European project in a time of doubt.

Despite the weighty topics, the two leaders began their Thursday talks playing children's games at a centre in northern Paris where children from Berlin mingled with young Parisians.

The two leaders answered serious questions about integration and religion. But they also bounced balls and introduced themselves in each other's language.

Defence , security and Eurozone issues followed.