Gaza power plant shuts down, causing unprecedented blackout

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Gaza's power distribution company says supplies to the territory's 2 million residents have dropped to unprecedented lows, with blackouts lasting for more than 24 hours.

While the Palestinian enclave needs at least 400 megawatts of power a day, only 70 megawatts were available as of late Wednesday, when Gaza's power plant shut down.

Diesel fuel from neighbouring Egypt had kept the station running at half capacity since June 21, but deliveries were interrupted after a deadly attack on Egyptian soldiers last week near the border.