Gaza power plant shuts down, causing unprecedented blackout
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Gaza's power distribution company says supplies to the territory's 2 million residents have dropped to unprecedented lows, with blackouts lasting for more than 24 hours.
While the Palestinian enclave needs at least 400 megawatts of power a day, only 70 megawatts were available as of late Wednesday, when Gaza's power plant shut down.
Israel, the main provider of power to Gaza, has cut shipments at the request of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader is trying to put pressure on Gaza's Hamas rulers. The militant group seized control of Gaza from Abbas' forces a decade ago.