Governors gather to discuss challenges facing their states

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks during a conference of New England's governors and eastern Canada's premiers to discuss closer regional collaboration in Boston. Ahead of the July 2017 governor's meeting, Raimondo, a Democrat, says she wants to see governors collectively say they will commit their states to the standards in the Paris accord and that she thinks they can work directly with world leaders to address the problem. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Some of the nation's governors are meeting this week in Rhode Island to discuss the biggest challenges facing their states.

Some issues include the possibility of major changes to Medicaid and states' health insurances marketplaces under the Republican health care plan in Congress, the ongoing opioid epidemic and the impact of climate change.

The National Governors Association is holding three days of meetings in Providence, beginning Thursday.

Vice-President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to address the gathering.

Governors from more than 30 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have said they'll attend.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to introduce a revised health care bill Thursday that the vice-president says will "begin the end" of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

