Governors gather to discuss challenges facing their states

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Some of the nation's governors are meeting this week in Rhode Island to discuss the biggest challenges facing their states.

Some issues include the possibility of major changes to Medicaid and states' health insurances marketplaces under the Republican health care plan in Congress, the ongoing opioid epidemic and the impact of climate change.

The National Governors Association is holding three days of meetings in Providence, beginning Thursday.

Vice-President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to address the gathering.

Governors from more than 30 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have said they'll attend.