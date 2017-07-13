Judge: Oakland must show plan for fixing police department

OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal judge who oversees the troubled Oakland Police Department has ordered city officials to produce a detailed report that explains what they are doing to get the department back on track after a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2sSkf5Y) U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson on Wednesday asked for a list of changes not yet fully completed at the police department and a timeline for their completion.

He also asked for a list of people responsible for those changes who could be sanctioned if they miss deadlines.

The judge gave Oakland officials until Sept. 15 to present the report.