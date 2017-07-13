Lawmakers reach initial deal to expand GI education bill
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade. It would remove a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and boost money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.
The deal being announced Thursday is a sweeping effort to fill gaps in the post-
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the House will act this month on the bill, calling it the "first phase to get the whole VA system working again."