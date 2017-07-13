Liberal town has Mike from Montclair's back against Christie

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Residents of a traditionally liberal New Jersey town want Republican Gov. Chris Christie to hold a town hall there after he called them communists.

NJ.com reports a Change.org petition created by a group of residents in Montclair is asking Christie to appear for a town hall meeting. This follows Christie's heated back and forth Monday with WFAN sports talk radio caller Mike Goldstein, who called in as Mike from Montclair.

Goldstein complained about Christie visiting a beach that was closed to the public because of a government shutdown. Christie said, "I love getting calls from communists in Montclair."

The petition says Montclair residents would like to hold Christie accountable for his eight years in office. The petition also says residents would like to "educate him about the stereotypes he perpetuated on air" and questions his refusal to listen to opposing political viewpoints.

A spokesman for Christie wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday on the town's request.

Christie's comments came during a two-day audition for a job at the New York sports radio station. On the show, Christie also brushed aside any potential concern about flagging public opinion — where a recent poll gave him an 80 per cent disapproval rate among respondents.

"The later you get in your term, the less you care," he said on the air. "You're not running for re-election."

