Man sentenced in girlfriend's death; claimed suicide pact

ASHLAND, Ala. — An Alabama man who claimed he had a suicide pact with the girlfriend he killed has pleaded guilty in her death.

A statement from state and local prosecutors says 22-year-old Loren Bunner of Vincent pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the death of 18-year-old Jolee Callan.

A judge sentenced Bunner to 52 years in prison.

Authorities say Bunner took Callan to a remote trail in east Alabama and shot her in 2015. He later called police to tell them he had killed her.

Evidence showed Bunner told investigators the two had a suicide pact for him to shoot her and kill himself. Bunner told police he couldn't go through with killing himself after shooting Callan.