Militants find sanctuary in Libya's wild south

FILE -This undated file image made from a video released by Islamic State militants, Sunday, April 19, 2015, shows a group of captured Ethiopian Christians taken to a beach before they were killed by Islamic State militants, in Libya. Military victories over extremist groups along Libya‚Äôs Mediterranean coastline has forced hundreds of militants, including Islamic State fighters, to seek refuge in the vast deserts of the North African nation, already home to militias, criminal gangs and mercenaries. The area provides a sanctuary for militants to reorganize, recruit and plot a potential comeback as the Islamic State group loses ground.(Militant video via AP, File)

BENGHAZI, Libya — A series of military victories over extremist Islamic groups along Libya's Mediterranean coastline has forced hundreds of militants, including Islamic State fighters, to seek refuge in the vast deserts of the North African nation.

The desert is already home to militias from neighbouring countries, cross-border criminal gangs and mercenaries.

Libya's lawless, desolate centre and south provides a sanctuary for militants to reorganize, recruit, train and potentially plot for a comeback. That is especially important at a time when the Islamic State group lost not only its urban holdings in Libya but is crumbling in Iraq and Syria.

In Libya's remote stretches near the borders with Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Algeria, Niger and Tunisia, multiple armed groups already operate freely.

