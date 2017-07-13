Naked carjacking suspect killed by officers tied to shooting

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Police say a naked carjacking suspect who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in southeastern Wisconsin was wanted for a shooting that occurred the same day in Milwaukee.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 34-year-old Randy Engstrom of Milwaukee. Milwaukee police confirm Engstrom was wanted in a shooting that critically wounded a man early Tuesday.

Authorities say Engstrom took off his clothes and carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Pewaukee later that day. He then led officers on a 25-mile ( 40-kilometre ) chase that ended outside an Arby's restaurant in Johnson Creek.

The sheriff's office says Engstrom ran toward the restaurant with a gun and was shot when he ignored orders to stop.