New York man charged with strangling his 95-year-old grandma

FORT ANN, N.Y. — A New York man has been charged with strangling his 95-year-old grandmother inside the rural upstate home they shared.

The Washington County sheriff's office says 50-year-old Kevin Gonyea (GAHN'-yay) was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Leona Twiss.

Police say Gonyea and his 35-year-old wife, Melissa, reported finding Twiss dead Sunday night in the family's home in the town of Fort Ann, 55 miles (88 kilometres ) northeast of the capital city.

Officials say an autopsy determined Twiss had been strangled with a towel. Police say Melissa Gonyea was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence because she disposed of the towel.