Oil pipeline rupture in Texas spills 1,200 barrels of crude
A
A
Share via Email
BASTROP, Texas — Authorities say about 50,000 gallons (189,000
A spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners, Bruce Heine (hyn), says the contractor was conducting maintenance Thursday morning when he struck a fitting on the Longhorn pipeline system, causing the spill at the rural site near Bastrop, about 30 miles (50
Heine says the spill leaked about 1,200 barrels of crude. He says no one was hurt in the spill.
Magellan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shut off the pipeline and cleanup has begun at the site.
Emergency responders ordered a 1-mile (1.