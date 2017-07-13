Peru judge orders ex-president jailed in corruption case

LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian judge has ordered the arrest of former President Ollanta Humala and his wife as they face accusation of money laundering and conspiracy tied to a construction scandal involving Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The ruling Thursday night authorizing 18 months of preventative detention for Humala and wife Nadine Heredia while they are investigated came after prosecutors argued the couple could flee Peru to evade justice.

The same judge previously ordered the arrest of another former Peruvian president, Alejandro Toledo, for related charges. Toledo is in the U.S. fighting attempts by Peruvian authorities to have him deported to answer the charges.