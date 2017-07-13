Police chief who lost arm to fireworks married 18 days later

LEECHBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police chief who lost part of his arm in a fireworks explosion at the borough's fireman's carnival has been married 18 days later.

Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold married Danielle Reinke in a ceremony attended by about 200 people along the Kiskiminetas River on Wednesday evening.

The 39-year-old chief is also licensed to run his own fireworks business. He was injured when a shell exploded June 24, and he lost his left hand and lower arm.

Diebold was released from a Pittsburgh hospital a week before the wedding and eventually hopes to resume his police duties wearing a prosthetic limb.