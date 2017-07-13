Quake hits off North Korea but experts rule out nuke test
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake off North Korea early Thursday jolted watchers of the country's weapons development but experts say it was not caused by a nuclear test.
Analysts say North Korea needs to conduct another atomic test explosion to perfect a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. On July 4, Pyongyang test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. 4. North Korea's five previous nuclear tests caused signs of artificial quakes.
Here's what experts say about the quake:
NATURAL EVENT
First off, the quake was
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 187
Cho Ik-hyun at South Korea's state weather agency said the depth shows it was a natural event, too deep for a possible nuclear blast.
Natural earthquakes create different seismic patterns from ones caused by humans. South Korea's
___
NO DAMAGE
Cho said any earthquake deeper than 70
Earthquakes are rare on the Korean Peninsula, unlike in