'Scopes monkey trial' town erects evolution figure's statue

NASHVILLE — The famed "Scopes monkey trial" pitted two celebrity lawyers against one another, but only one was memorialized outside the Tennessee courthouse where the case unfolded -- until now.

On Friday at the Rhea County Courthouse in Dayton the public will behold a 10-foot statue of skeptic Clarence Darrow, who argued for evolution. It will stand on the opposite side of the courthouse from a 2005 statue of William Jennings Bryan, the Christian defender of biblical creationism.

The trial garnered national headlines. Historians say it started as a publicity stunt for the small town.

Pockets of opposition in Dayton suggest many Christians still see evolution as clashing with their faith.