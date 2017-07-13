Senate confirms businessman picked by Trump as Japan envoy

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Tennessee businessman William F. Hagerty as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Japan.

Senators voted 86-12 on Thursday to approve Hagerty's nomination.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave its OK to Hagerty last month after he satisfied Democrats that he had no role in the screening of Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser.

Flynn is a central figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. Congressional committees also are examining Moscow's election meddling.

Hagerty was director of presidential appointments for Trump's transition team. But he told Democrats he focused on Cabinet picks and not White House staff aides.