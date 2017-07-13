Spain sends out rescue vessels in Western migrant route

MADRID — Spain's maritime rescue service says rescue vessels are trying to reach a boat south of the Canary Islands with some 60 migrants onboard.

Officials say rescuers were not expecting to reach the boat until late in the evening. An emergency surveillance plane had last seen it 170 nautical miles south of the isle of Gran Canaria.

Helena Maleno, founder of Walking Borders, a nongovernmental organization working on migration issues in northern Africa, says at least 62 people were onboard when the boat departed early Wednesday from the coast near Dakhla, in Western Sahara.