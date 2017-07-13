Speaker looks at modernizing dress code in House

WASHINGTON — Speaker Paul Ryan says the House is looking at modernizing its dress code.

The Wisconsin Republican told reporters on Thursday that he has spoken to the sergeant at arms about the dress code, which has drawn considerable attention on blogs and Twitter.

Women are barred from wearing sleeveless attire in Speakers' Lobby, a corridor off the House floor. Men are required to wear jackets and ties. Ryan also has reminded lawmakers to dress properly when entering the House chamber.