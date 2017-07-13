Suicide attack in northern Cameroon kills at least 15

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — At least 15 people are dead after the latest suicide attack in Cameroon's far north, the government said Thursday, and another 42 people are wounded.

Two attackers entered the town of Waza late Wednesday and one detonated explosives near a group of youths, Governor Midjiyawa Bakary said.

Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremists have been crossing borders to stage attacks in neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, that contribute to a military force that seeks to eliminate the insurgency. The Islamic extremists have killed more than 20,000 people in their eight-year existence and abducted thousands of others.

The attacks in Cameroon's far north, the poorest part of the country, have been a factor in sending more than 13,000 Nigerian refugees who had fled Boko Haram back to their own nation since mid-April.

The suicide attacks, roadside bombings and raids on villages also have been "complicating humanitarian operations and subjecting civilians to persistent danger," the U.N. humanitarian agency said earlier this week.

In addition, the U.N.'s World Food Program has cut food assistance to almost 200,000 Nigerian refugees and displaced people by 25 per cent since January because of lack of funding.