SWAT team called after man shoots officer in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say a SWAT team has been called to a New Mexico home after a man shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside Wednesday night.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sSPRbB ) that the man fired off several rounds at officers who were responding to a domestic dispute, striking one.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman tells the newspaper that the wounded officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in good condition.

Police set up a perimeter and are trying to negotiate with the shooter, who is alone in the house.

Officer Daren DeAguero says the gunman's identity was not immediately known.