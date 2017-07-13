The Latest: Charlie Gard's parents storm out of UK court

LONDON — The Latest on the case of terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard (all times local):

1 p.m.

The parents of a British baby with a rare disease have stormed out of court during a fresh hearing to decide whether they can take the critically-ill child to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie Gard's parents disagree with Britain's most famous children's hospital on how best to care for the 11-month-old with a rare genetic condition and the High Court was tasked with making a decision.

In a reflection of the tension surrounding the case, Chris Gard and Connie Yates stormed out mid-hearing when they disagreed with remarks by the judge. Chris Gard punched a table, while his wife said: "We said he's not in suffering and in pain. If he was we wouldn't be up here fighting for that."