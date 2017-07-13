The Latest: GOP says 'no' to Brown's cap and trade deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on negotiations to (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

California Republican leaders say their party is opposed to Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to expand the state's cap and trade policy.

The GOP opposition announced Thursday complicates Brown's effort to advance one of his highest priorities. He'll almost certainly need Republican support to reach the two-thirds supermajority the legislation requires. A vote is slated for Monday.

Assembly GOP Leader Chad Mayes says none of his caucus members are currently supporting the legislation. He says Republicans want to see more tax cuts and regulatory relief.

Eleven of 13 Senate Republicans signed a letter saying they oppose extending cap and trade.

Brown's office did not immediately comment. Brown and Democratic leaders had agreed to extend a series of tax breaks and eliminate a controversial fire-prevention fee in a bid to win Republican support.

6 a.m.

A plan to extend California's signature climate initiative for another decade is scheduled to go before state legislative committees on Thursday.

The discussion comes as Gov. Jerry Brown and top lawmakers struggle to line up support in the face of opposition from some environmental advocates.

In a sign of that difficulty, lawmakers indicated Wednesday that negotiations had expanded beyond climate change and air quality to include the state's lack of affordable housing.